Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 201.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.02% of Evogene worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evogene by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Evogene by 43.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Aegis began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Evogene stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Evogene Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

