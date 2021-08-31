Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.21.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.