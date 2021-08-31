10,000 Shares in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEGO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Legato Merger in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

In other Legato Merger news, major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc bought 116,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,339,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $185,011.

Shares of LEGO stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42. Legato Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

Legato Merger Profile

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.