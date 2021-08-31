Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 511,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 279,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Shares of GRC stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $919.15 million, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.