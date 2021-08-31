Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) by 3,295.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,309 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Neovasc were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the first quarter worth about $481,000. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the first quarter worth about $450,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Neovasc Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Neovasc Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

