Rahim Suleman Sells 23,700 Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Stock

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total value of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20.

Rahim Suleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Rahim Suleman sold 17,800 shares of Neo Performance Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.25, for a total value of C$342,650.00.

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$18.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Neo Performance Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$21.68. The firm has a market cap of C$714.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

