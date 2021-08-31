Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Sells C$21,463.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$21,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40.64.
Shares of ARG stock opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$234.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.16.
About Amerigo Resources
