Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Sells C$21,463.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Senior Officer Thomas Kimberly sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.27, for a total value of C$21,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40.64.

Shares of ARG stock opened at C$1.30 on Tuesday. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$234.22 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.16.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.