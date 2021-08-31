Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) Insider Purchases C$10,130.80 in Stock

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) insider Robert Charles Kopple bought 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,130.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,186,000 shares in the company, valued at C$291,393.80.

Robert Charles Kopple also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 500 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$67.50.

On Friday, August 6th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 25,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,250.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 9,500 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,235.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 40,500 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,265.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 50,000 shares of Latin Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

Shares of CVE LMS opened at C$0.16 on Tuesday. Latin Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.44 million and a P/E ratio of -38.75.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project, which covers an area of 10,000 hectares situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

