Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 77,778 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at $562,338,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.

On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38.

On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.

Shares of QLYS opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 29.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1,371.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 65,681 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

