Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Major Shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 77,778 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at $562,338,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.
- On Friday, August 20th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 23,139 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $2,552,000.31.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38.
- On Friday, August 13th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00.
Shares of QLYS opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 29.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1,371.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 65,681 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
