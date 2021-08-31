Insider Buying: Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) Insider Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,412 ($31.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,648 ($12,605.17).

HRI stock opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.36) on Tuesday. Herald Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,512 ($19.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,465 ($32.21). The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,311.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,235.22.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

