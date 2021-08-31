Insider Buying: Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) Insider Acquires 400 Shares of Stock

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI) insider Stephanie Eastment purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,412 ($31.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,648 ($12,605.17).
HRI stock opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.36) on Tuesday. Herald Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,512 ($19.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,465 ($32.21). The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,311.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,235.22.
Herald Investment Trust Company Profile
