Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,872 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 94.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 over the last 90 days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.