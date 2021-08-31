Royal Bank of Canada Takes $105,000 Position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Colicity during the first quarter valued at $3,997,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Colicity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,263,000.

COLIU stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Colicity Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

