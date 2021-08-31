Royal Bank of Canada Sells 952 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 94.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.40. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SAVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

