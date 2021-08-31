Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 937.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCM opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $69.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

