Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 937.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCM opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $69.96.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.
Read More: How to identify percentage decliners
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.