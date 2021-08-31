Head-To-Head Contrast: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Robinhood Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 10.47% 30.30% 15.17% Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A

60.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Robinhood Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $1.24 billion 2.08 $40.50 million $10.02 14.25 Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 38.93 $7.45 million N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Piper Sandler Companies and Robinhood Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus target price of $141.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Robinhood Markets has a consensus target price of $53.53, indicating a potential upside of 22.66%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Piper Sandler Companies.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Robinhood Markets on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.