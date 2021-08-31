Frontline (NYSE:FRO) versus ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Head to Head Survey

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Frontline alerts:

This table compares Frontline and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $1.22 billion 1.18 $412.88 million $2.13 3.42 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $3.99 billion 1.40 $517.96 million $4.96 9.82

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than Frontline. Frontline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.6% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frontline and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 4 3 0 2.43 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Frontline presently has a consensus price target of $8.57, indicating a potential upside of 17.67%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus price target of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.12%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than Frontline.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 6.38% 1.34% 0.55% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats Frontline on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 101 vessels with a global network of 69 weekly lines. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.