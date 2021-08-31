Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Short Interest Down 38.3% in August

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,432,300 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the July 29th total of 2,320,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.90 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Western Forest Products from $2.35 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Forest Products from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.52.

Shares of WFSTF stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.96%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

