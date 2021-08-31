Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.66.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
