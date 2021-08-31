Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Update

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.66.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium mining company. It engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on December 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

