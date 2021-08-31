Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YKLTY. upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

