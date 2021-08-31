Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Central Puerto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 3 3 0 2.50 Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Central Puerto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.94 $11.97 million $0.12 311.75 Central Puerto $539.50 million 0.82 $97.86 million $0.65 4.51

Central Puerto has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure. Central Puerto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Puerto has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 2.87% 1.89% 0.33% Central Puerto -0.37% 2.82% 1.53%

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Central Puerto on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants. The Natural Gas business offers electricity and steam from natural gas. The Electric Transmission business relates to the operation of electric transmission lines. The Water business is responsible for desalination plants related activities. The company was founded on December 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

