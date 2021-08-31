MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Cowen

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $20.00 to $9.50 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedAvail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of MedAvail from a buy rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MDVL stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.20. MedAvail has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.06.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MedAvail will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDVL. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of MedAvail by 364.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,389,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MedAvail by 2,142,300.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 535,575 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in MedAvail by 262.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 166,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MedAvail by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MedAvail by 760.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

