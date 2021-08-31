Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $297.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $271.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.21 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 52 week low of $195.81 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

