Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the year.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

PTON stock opened at $101.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,740 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $229,827,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,194.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,084 shares of company stock valued at $89,633,343 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.