Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the July 29th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HLDCY opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.