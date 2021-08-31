Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the July 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BSL stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
