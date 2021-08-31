Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the July 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BSL stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

