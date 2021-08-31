JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.27.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $76.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

