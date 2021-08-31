Comparing Centene (NYSE:CNC) & Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Centene (NYSE:CNC) and Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Centene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Bright Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Centene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centene and Bright Health Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centene $111.12 billion 0.33 $1.81 billion $5.00 12.65 Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Centene has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Centene and Bright Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centene 0.61% 10.39% 3.88% Bright Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Centene and Bright Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centene 0 4 14 0 2.78 Bright Health Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Centene currently has a consensus price target of $83.23, indicating a potential upside of 31.64%. Bright Health Group has a consensus price target of $18.29, indicating a potential upside of 85.27%. Given Bright Health Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Health Group is more favorable than Centene.

Summary

Centene beats Bright Health Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid. The Specialty Services segment offers healthcare services and products to state programs, correctional facilities, healthcare organizations, employer groups, and other commercial organizations. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc., an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Inc. and changed its name to Bright Health Group, Inc. in February 2021. Bright Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

