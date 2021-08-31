Head to Head Review: Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) versus Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fury Gold Mines and Kirkland Lake Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kirkland Lake Gold 1 1 7 0 2.67

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 219.96%. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.65%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Kirkland Lake Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Kirkland Lake Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -14.64% -13.45% Kirkland Lake Gold 33.08% 18.19% 13.18%

Risk and Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Kirkland Lake Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -7.50 Kirkland Lake Gold $2.46 billion 4.23 $787.71 million $3.41 11.48

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland Lake Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

