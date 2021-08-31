Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after buying an additional 196,442 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 94,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.
Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile
Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.
Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.