REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $99.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average of $87.88. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,831.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock worth $676,354. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in REX American Resources by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in REX American Resources by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

