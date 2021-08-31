Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price increased by Barclays from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Affirm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.14.

Shares of AFRM opened at $99.59 on Monday. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

