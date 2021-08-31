Traders Purchase Large Volume of Paya Call Options (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 25,938 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,592% compared to the average volume of 1,533 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.06. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

