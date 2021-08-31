European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of European Wax Center from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

European Wax Center stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

