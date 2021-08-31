U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Short Interest Down 24.5% in August

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $77.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 200,909 shares of U.S. Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,909.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,909. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

