Short Interest in Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Increases By 50.1%

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the July 29th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 685,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TYHT stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Shineco has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Shineco in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Shineco in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shineco in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Shineco in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Shineco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

