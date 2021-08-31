Head-To-Head Analysis: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) versus Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

75.1% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Alliance Bancorporation 47.52% 21.08% 1.87% Customers Bancorp 28.85% 25.04% 1.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Western Alliance Bancorporation and Customers Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 8 0 3.00 Customers Bancorp 0 0 5 0 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus target price of $93.64, indicating a potential downside of 3.65%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.05%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Alliance Bancorporation and Customers Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.33 billion 7.60 $506.60 million $5.04 19.28 Customers Bancorp $645.04 million 2.04 $132.58 million $3.49 11.70

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Customers Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the Company’s investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, D.C., and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies. The BankMobile segment focuses in the state-of-the-art high-tech digital banking and disbursement services to consumers, students and the under banked nationwide, along with Banking as a Service offerings with existing and potential white label partners. The company was founded on April 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.