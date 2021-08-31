Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.63.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.