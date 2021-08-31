Critical Survey: ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) versus Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and Vertex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 25.40% 12.45% 8.88% Vertex -4.46% -9.82% -3.94%

This table compares ANSYS and Vertex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.68 billion 18.98 $433.89 million $5.03 72.72 Vertex $374.67 million 8.53 -$78.94 million ($0.45) -47.98

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ANSYS and Vertex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 0 4 3 0 2.43 Vertex 2 1 2 0 2.00

ANSYS presently has a consensus target price of $344.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.96%. Vertex has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.74%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than ANSYS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ANSYS beats Vertex on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification. The company was founded by John A. Swanson in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

