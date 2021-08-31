Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABCM shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.71. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Abcam during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 13.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

