Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $54.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.32.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $36.50 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,931 shares of company stock worth $1,221,000 over the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 77.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

