CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. CNO Financial Group reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNO opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

