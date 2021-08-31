Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CSL opened at $214.16 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total value of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

