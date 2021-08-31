Short Interest in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Declines By 18.5%

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 29th total of 62,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRS opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

