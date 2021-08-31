Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $73.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $78.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OLLI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

