Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $70.33 on Monday. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hub Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

