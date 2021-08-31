European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

