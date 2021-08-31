European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of EWCZ stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $27.88.
European Wax Center Company Profile
