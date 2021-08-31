Financial Review: China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITM Power and China Carbon Graphite Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $4.41 million 709.38 -$37.44 million N/A N/A China Carbon Graphite Group $430,000.00 6.12 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

China Carbon Graphite Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ITM Power.

Risk and Volatility

ITM Power has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ITM Power and China Carbon Graphite Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 0 3 6 0 2.67 China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ITM Power currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.49%. Given ITM Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ITM Power is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Profitability

This table compares ITM Power and China Carbon Graphite Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A China Carbon Graphite Group -190.11% N/A -275.89%

Summary

ITM Power beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A. Lloyd and Donald James Highgate in June 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphite products. It offers graphene, graphene oxide, carbon graphite felt, and graphite bipolar plates. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA.

