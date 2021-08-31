Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post sales of $153.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $155.60 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $131.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $569.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $566.20 million to $573.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $608.73 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $619.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 28,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $354,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,907 shares of company stock worth $599,555 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $399.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

