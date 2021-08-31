Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB opened at $92.87 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 169.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.