Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

